3 held for demanding ransom of Rs 10L in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 22

The Kaithal police have arrested three persons for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor of the grain market.

The accused have been identified as Pargat Singh, Kuldeep and Jagdeep, all residents of Cheeka, in the district. They made a WhatsApp call to contractor Jitender of Gulmohar City in Kaithal, threatening him not to take contract of the grain market or face dire consequences.

Giving details, Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police, said during investigation, the accused said Pargat Singh was willing to take the contract of lifting grains in mandis. He lured Kuldeep and Jagdeep into demanding a ransom from the contractor and also threatened the victim not to take the contract of lifting grain in the grain market. Pargat assured them that he would give them money after getting the contract, the SP added.

The accused demanded a ransom on March 13 and later on March 16. A case has been registered at the Titram police station. The case was assigned to the CIA-1 unit and the team members arrested them. The police also seized mobile phone used in demanding money, the SP added. The investigation further revealed that Kuldeep and Jagdeep were accused in a murder case registered in Patiala. Jagdeep was also accused in a thrashing case registered at Ghula and Cheeka police stations, the SP said.

They were produced in the court and sent to judicial custody, the SP added.