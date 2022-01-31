3 held for duping rice trader of Rs 1 crore

Karnal, January 30
The Karnal police have arrested three persons, including the kingpin of a gang, for allegedly cheating a rice trader of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of providing him rice at a lower price and selling it at a higher price. The police also recovered Rs 38 lakh, 370 gm of gold and a laptop from them.
The accused were identified as Rajbir, a resident of Bata village in Kaithal, the alleged kingpin, and two of his accomplices –Rajvir, a resident of Kalayat in Kaithal and Nasrudin, a resident of Samalkha in Panipat.
Rajbir was arrested on January 19 and taken on police remand. Based on his information, the police arrested the other two accused.
The police said Balraj, a resident of Atawala village in Panipat and presently living in Alpha City, Karnal, filed a complaint at the Sadar police station on December 15, saying he had opened an office by the name of Indee Gold Rice in Alpha City. He alleged that Rajbir, whom he knew for the past several years, came to him with two persons with a plan. He introduced both persons big rice traders. He finalised a deal of purchasing 300 tonnes of rice at Rs 61 per kg through Rajbir, and the same rice was to be sold at Rs 68 per kg by them. In three instalments, they took Rs 1 crore from him, but did not deliver him rice nor returned his money.
The police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B of the IPC on December 28, 2021.
Investigation officer sub-inspector Charan Singh arrested the kingpin from Zirakpur and later the remaining two were nabbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions