3 held for Faridabad murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 11

The Faridabad police have arrested three persons in connection with a murder case. They reportedly stabbed victim Alok Chaudhary to death and injured his friend Shivam at Panchsheel Colony in the wee hours on Saturday.

Cops To seek remand of suspects We have arrested the three suspects and are questioning them. We will seek their remand after producing them in a city court on Tuesday. Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police

They were arrested from Khajuri Khas in Delhi on Monday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on them. They have been identified as Raja, Yamin and Buga.

According to the police, the 21-year-old victim was interacting with a friend in the market of Panchsheel Colony on Friday night. As his friend repeatedly called him his son, which Alok did not like. This resulted in a knife attack on him and his friend Shivam. Both tried escape but the accused chased them down and continued the attack. The accused fled. Later, Alok died in a hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to kin after a postmortem examination.

