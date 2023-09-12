3 held for Faridabad murder

Gurugram, September 11
The Faridabad police have arrested three persons in connection with a murder case. They reportedly stabbed victim Alok Chaudhary to death and injured his friend Shivam at Panchsheel Colony in the wee hours on Saturday.
Cops To seek remand of suspects
We have arrested the three suspects and are questioning them. We will seek their remand after producing them in a city court on Tuesday. Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police
They were arrested from Khajuri Khas in Delhi on Monday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on them. They have been identified as Raja, Yamin and Buga.
According to the police, the 21-year-old victim was interacting with a friend in the market of Panchsheel Colony on Friday night. As his friend repeatedly called him his son, which Alok did not like. This resulted in a knife attack on him and his friend Shivam. Both tried escape but the accused chased them down and continued the attack. The accused fled. Later, Alok died in a hospital.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to kin after a postmortem examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day