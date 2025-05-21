DT
Home / Haryana / 3 held for illegally dispensing MTP kits

3 held for illegally dispensing MTP kits

A joint team of the Health and Police departments conducted raids at two clinics, located in the U block of the DLF Phase 3 area, and arrested three fake doctors for allegedly dispensing medical termination of pregnancy kits (MTP kits)...
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:11 AM May 21, 2025 IST
A joint team of the Health and Police departments conducted raids at two clinics, located in the U block of the DLF Phase 3 area, and arrested three fake doctors for allegedly dispensing medical termination of pregnancy kits (MTP kits) illegally.

While sealing both the clinics, the raiding team seized abortion medicines from their possession.

Two separate FIRs were registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

According to the police, the raids were conducted on Monday late evening at Bengali Clinic and Navjiwan Clinic, located at Nathupur Road.

The operators of the clinics were indulged in the illegal dispensing of MTP kits under the shield of being registered medical practitioners violating the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act without being registered medical practitioners.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Harish Kumar, Medical Officer of Health Department, they were told that above mentioned unregistered medical practitioners were selling the MTP kits

openly to terminate the pregnancy using these kits which were to be used only under the supervision of a service provider and in a medical facility as specified under MTP Act. Following this, raids were conducted with the help of decoy customers.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Dr Sailen Sarkar, operator of Navjiwan Clinic, and Paresh Nunia and Faizal of Bengali clinic.

Following the complaint of Dr Harish Kumar, two separate FIRs were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS, National Medical Commission Act, EC Act and MTP Act. A senior police official said they were questioning the accused after taking them in police remand. Further probe into the matter was on, he said.

