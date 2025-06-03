3 held for immigration fraud in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have booked three individuals for allegedly duping a person on the promise of sending his relatives to the United States (US).

A case has been registered against Gurpej Singh, Harpreet Kaur and Karam Singh, all residents of Karnal.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, stated in his complaint to the police that he had struck a deal for sending his two relatives, Amandeep Singh and Surjeet Singh, to the US. The accused had demanded Rs 42 lakh each for sending them to the US within 30 days, in 2023.

“We had submitted the original passports and other documents, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash. A total of about Rs 38 lakh was given in different instalments. Amandeep was sent to Dubai on 25 December 2023 and then called back. In January last year, he was again sent to Dubai. In March 2024, Surjeet Singh was sent to Dubai. Later, they were kept in Uzbekistan, Baku and Tashkent, with the assurance of being sent to America via Mexico. However, in October last year, Amandeep Singh, and in December, Surjeet Singh were brought back to Delhi with the promise of being sent directly to Mexico from India, but they were not,” the complainant added.

The complainant has sought a refund and legal action against the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at Ismailabad police station.

The Kurukshetra police said that, based on the complaint, a case had been registered and further investigation was under way.