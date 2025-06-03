DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / 3 held for immigration fraud in Kurukshetra

3 held for immigration fraud in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have booked three individuals for allegedly duping a person on the promise of sending his relatives to the United States (US). A case has been registered against Gurpej Singh, Harpreet Kaur and Karam Singh, all residents of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Involvement of four individuals uncovered.
Advertisement

The Kurukshetra police have booked three individuals for allegedly duping a person on the promise of sending his relatives to the United States (US).

Advertisement

A case has been registered against Gurpej Singh, Harpreet Kaur and Karam Singh, all residents of Karnal.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, stated in his complaint to the police that he had struck a deal for sending his two relatives, Amandeep Singh and Surjeet Singh, to the US. The accused had demanded Rs 42 lakh each for sending them to the US within 30 days, in 2023.

Advertisement

“We had submitted the original passports and other documents, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash. A total of about Rs 38 lakh was given in different instalments. Amandeep was sent to Dubai on 25 December 2023 and then called back. In January last year, he was again sent to Dubai. In March 2024, Surjeet Singh was sent to Dubai. Later, they were kept in Uzbekistan, Baku and Tashkent, with the assurance of being sent to America via Mexico. However, in October last year, Amandeep Singh, and in December, Surjeet Singh were brought back to Delhi with the promise of being sent directly to Mexico from India, but they were not,” the complainant added.

The complainant has sought a refund and legal action against the accused.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act at Ismailabad police station.

The Kurukshetra police said that, based on the complaint, a case had been registered and further investigation was under way.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts