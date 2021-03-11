3 held for ‘looting’ contractor

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 17

A day after a labour contractor was looted, the Karnal police claimed to have solved the case and arrested three persons, including his employee.

A team of the Karnal police claimed to have recovered Rs 24.41 lakh. The complainant had earlier claimed the loot was of Rs 8 lakh, but it higher than the claimed amount.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the police had recovered the cash that was robbed by two motorcycle-borne persons from the contractor in the railway station parking lot on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul, an employee of the victim and a resident of Hansi Chowk Gali Number-5, who was carrying the cash bag at the time of the incident; his elder brother Rohit; and Sanjay, who resides in a slum behind the old bus stand of Karnal, said the SP. They were arrested from the city today with the bike that was used during the incident. They will be produced in a court on Thursday.

Accused Rahul had hatched the conspiracy and shared the information of having the cash bag with his brother and Sanjay. Sita Ram, labour contractor, had filed a complaint that he was looted of Rs 8 lakh when he was going to Patna to pay it to labourers. “We are investigating all angles, including why the complainant had given wrong information about the stolen amount,” said the SP.