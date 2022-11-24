3 held for multiple bank loan scams in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

A joint team of the CM flying squad and the crime unit Palam Vihar busted a gang of fraudsters who had allegedly obtained bank loans after opening fake bank accounts on basis of fake documents. Three accused were arrested from their office in Gandhi Nagar colony here.

The police also recovered several Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, documents of bank accounts from the spot.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sachin Gupta, Aman alias Ashu, both residents of Gandhi Nagar Colony, and Nitin, resident of New Delhi.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM flying squad said during interrogation, the accused revealed that they used tamper with the identity documents of the people who used to purchase SIM cards from their shops and create 10 fake IDs.

The police said after getting the fake ID ready, they would get a bank account opened. Then would then also forge the entries in the bank passbook. After completing all the documents, they used to apply for Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakhs loan in bank. After getting the loan, they would pay one or two installments and later stop doing it, the police added.

The raiding team has recovered a laptop, a color printer, 15 Aadhaar cards, 24 PAN cards, 10 debit cards of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, 27 print pages of PAN cards, a stamp of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, six loan applications, 35 mobile Sims, bank passbooks, cheque books and affidavits of bank accounts from the spot.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station.