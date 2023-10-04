3 held for murder of Kaithal resident

Kurukshetra, October 3
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a Kaithal resident, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances on October 1.
Deceased Pawan (31) was found dead outside a petrol pump, with injury marks on his body. The victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused were identified as Suraj of Uttar Pradesh, Vinay of Sonepat and Kamal of Punjab.
In his complaint, deceased's father Jai Singh said Pawan, who worked as a labourer in Kurukshetra, was found dead with injuries on his stomach, chest, thigh and head.
