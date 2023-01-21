Gurugram: 3 held for robbing currency exchange agent of Rs 8 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 20

The Gurugram police arrested three men who robbed Rs 8 lakh from a currency exchange agent after putting chilli powder in his eyes on late Tuesday evening from the Sadar police station area. The police said Rs 20,000 cash and a Swift car, which was used in the robbery, had been seized.

The accused have been identified as Anil (23), Ramjiyawan alias Ram (20) and Jugnu (23). A team led by Inspector Pankaj Kumar of the crime unit in Sector 39 arrested Anil and Ram from Sector 52 area, and Jugnu was arrested from Molahera village on Thursday night.

“The mastermind behind the robbery was Ramjiyawan, who was working at a private guest house in Sector 38 area. In the guest house, foreigners exchange dollars, which made him hatch a plan with his friends to rob money and flee. We are questioning the accused,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

On Tuesday evening, Mohammad Ashif Khan, the currency exchange agent was robbed of Rs 8 lakh. The accused called him on the pretext of exchanging US dollars with Indian currency. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station, and the Sector 39 crime unit team nabbed the three accused.

“We will take all three of them into remand after being produced in a city court to recover the rest money”, added ACP Sangwan.

