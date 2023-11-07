3 held for stealing electric wires

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 6

The Nuh police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing about a dozen high-tension electric wires. An FIR has been registered at the Nuh police station in this regard.

According to inspector Amit Kumar, in-charge of CIA, Nuh, an FIR was registered on the complaint of assistant engineer of the Rajasthan Vidyuut Pradhikaran Nigam (RVPN), Bhiwadi, that thieves stole around 1,980 metre high-tension wires worth Rs 7.12 lakh from Kurthala village.

The police started an investigation and finally arrested four persons on November 4. The arrested accused have been identified as Shaukat, Shahid and Akil, all residents of village Mahon, and Abdul, a resident of Rahna village in Nuh district.

“During the remand period, the accused revealed that they had received Rs 12,000 each by selling the stolen wires. The police recovered Rs 3,000 from Shaukat, Rs 2,500 from Shahid, Rs 1,500 from Akil and Rs 3,500 from Abdul. The accused were produced in a city court today and remanded to judicial custody,” said inspector Amit Kumar, the investigating officer.

#Gurugram #Nuh