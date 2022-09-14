3 held for vehicle theft, 15 bikes recovered

Palwal, September 13
The police claimed to have busted three members of a vehicle-theft gang since Saturday, and have recovered as many as 15 stolen motorcycles.
DSP Satender Singh said during police raids , the three accused were nabbed. The accused have been identified as Ashiq alias Dingi, a resident of Utawar village, Akash, hailing from Dudhola village, and Rahul, a resident of Khajuri Khas in Delhi. ingh said, “As many as 11 motorcycles were recovered from Akash, three from Ashiq and one from Rahul.” After the completion of a two-day police remand, one of the accused, who was arrested on Saturday, was produced in court. The other two, nabbed on Monday, have been remanded in police custody. A reward has been announced for the team said the DSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...