3 held for vehicle theft, 15 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 13

The police claimed to have busted three members of a vehicle-theft gang since Saturday, and have recovered as many as 15 stolen motorcycles.

DSP Satender Singh said during police raids , the three accused were nabbed. The accused have been identified as Ashiq alias Dingi, a resident of Utawar village, Akash, hailing from Dudhola village, and Rahul, a resident of Khajuri Khas in Delhi. ingh said, “As many as 11 motorcycles were recovered from Akash, three from Ashiq and one from Rahul.” After the completion of a two-day police remand, one of the accused, who was arrested on Saturday, was produced in court. The other two, nabbed on Monday, have been remanded in police custody. A reward has been announced for the team said the DSP.