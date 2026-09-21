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Home / Haryana / 3 held in Kurukshetra murder case after being traced near Nepal border

3 held in Kurukshetra murder case after being traced near Nepal border

Accused allegedly fled to Nepal and Bhutan after Gurpreet Singh died during treatment; three others held for 'harbouring' them

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:10 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Murder accused in custody of Kurukshetra CIA-2 unit. 
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The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested three persons accused in a murder case after tracing them near the Nepal border.

The accused have been identified as Karan and Jashandeep, both from Pehowa, and Ashish, a resident of Jind. They are accused in the murder of Gurpreet Singh, who was allegedly thrashed by the accused on September 14 and died while undergoing treatment on September 19.

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Following his death, the kin of the deceased held a protest and demanded the arrest of the accused.

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According to a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, the CIA-2 unit arrested the three accused with the help of the Nepal and Bhutan police in a joint operation involving the Kurukshetra and West Bengal police. Three other persons, accused of harbouring the suspects, have also been arrested.

According to the spokesperson, in a statement given to the police on September 15, Gagandeep Singh, cousin of the deceased, stated that on September 14, he had gone in his four-wheeler with his friend Abhishek to buy essential household items from the Pehowa market. At Pehowa Chowk, his cousin Gurpreet Singh also joined them in the vehicle.

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As they drove from the chowk towards the market, a vehicle allegedly made a sharp turn in front of theirs and repeatedly swerved to block their path, refusing to let them pass. When Gagandeep attempted to stop the other vehicle, the driver, identified as Karan, allegedly rolled down his window and hurled abuses at him.

They then proceeded towards the market. Upon reaching near Kwality Hotel, Karan turned his vehicle and parked it on the side.

Gagandeep parked his car next to Karan’s and stepped out to ask why he had been abused. At that moment, Karan allegedly attacked him with a sword with an intention to kill him. Karan repeatedly struck Gagandeep and Gurpreet on the head with the sword, while his accomplice allegedly attacked them with sticks.

Gagandeep informed his family about the incident over the phone before losing consciousness. His family admitted both him and Gurpreet to LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, for treatment.

A case was registered at Pehowa City police station based on the complaint, and an investigation was initiated. Gurpreet died during treatment on September 19.

After fleeing from Kurukshetra, the accused allegedly went to Nepal and Bhutan.

CIA-2 unit in-charge Mandeep Singh said the police had received information that the murder accused were attempting to flee through Nepal. Following the input, the CIA-2 unit contacted the West Bengal, Nepal and Bhutan police. A chase was launched, following which the accused were arrested.

The team is on its way back to Kurukshetra. The accused will be produced before a court to obtain their remand.

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