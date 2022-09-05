3 held in murder case in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 4

A team of the CIA-I has arrested three persons including two brothers in connection with a murder of a person of Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.

The accused were Labh Singh, Ravi, alias Shubham (both brothers), residents of Nahar Taharpur village and Kapil, alias Kala, of Urjani village. They were produced before a Duty Magistrate today, who sent them to two days’ police remand.

#Yamunanagar