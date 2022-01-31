3 held with country-made pistols

Yamunanagar, January 30
A team of the CIA-I has arrested three persons and recovered three country-made pistols from them in separate incidents. The accused had been identified as Mandeep of Hadauli village, Amandeep, alias Aman, of Mandebar village and Sahil of Lakshmi Nagar in Yamunanagar.
Rakesh Matoria, in-charge, CIA-I, said on January 27 a police team arrested Mandeep with a country- made pistol and a live cartridge near Parshuram Chowk on Workshop Road.
Amandeep was arrested with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge near Joria Naka in Yamunanagar on January 24, he added. Sahil was arrested on January 24 and a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him, he said. —
