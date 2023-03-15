3-hour bandh in Fatehabad over law & order situation

Hisar, March 14
On the call of various social organisations, Fatehabad observed a bandh for nearly three hours — from 9 am to 12 noon — today in protest against the law and order situation, incidents of assault and snatching in the town. Representatives of the social organisations gathered at the Lal Batti Chowk and carried out a protest march in the town.
Later, they handed over a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajay Chopra, criticising the law and order situation in the town. The traders kept the shutters down for nearly three hours in support of the bandh called by the social organisations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan
Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...