3 IPS officers transferred

Chandigarh, February 22
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of three IPS officers with immediate effect.
Shrikant Jadhav, ADGP, Narcotics Control Bureau, has been given the additional charge of Ambala Range. Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP, Police Training Centre (PTC), Sunaria, has been additional charge of ADGP, Law and Order.
Sumer Partap has been posted as SP, Security-1, CID.
