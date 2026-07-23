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Home / Haryana / 3 irrigation department officials suspended in Hisar

3 irrigation department officials suspended in Hisar

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:55 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Haryana government has suspended three officials of the Irrigation Department, including Superintending Engineer Vimal Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Adampur Division Vinod Kumar, and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Akshay, over the execution of an Rs 8 crore pipeline project allegedly undertaken without inviting tenders.

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According to information, the pipeline was laid to drain floodwater from Chindhar village in Fatehabad district. The action was taken by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Anurag Agarwal following an anonymous complaint alleging that the work had been carried out in violation of tendering norms, say sources.

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However, sources claimed that the department was under pressure to complete the drain and pipeline work before the onset of the monsoon. The officials said senior authorities had issued directions to the officials to execute the work immediately, assuring them that the necessary paperwork and approvals could be completed later.

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