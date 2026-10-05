3 juveniles escape from Faridabad correction home

Three juveniles lodged in a correction home in the NIT area here escaped late last night after allegedly breaking open a window of an old bathroom, prompting the police to launch a search operation.

All three, aged around 17, were lodged at the facility in connection with separate murder cases. According to the police, two of them had been staying at the correction home since 2024, while the third was admitted in 2025.

Advertisement

The juveniles allegedly broke a window of an old bathroom, lowered themselves onto a nursery located below it and then jumped down before fleeing the premises.

Advertisement

The police said security personnel were reportedly not present at the spot when the three escaped. The incident has raised questions over the security arrangements at the correction home, and the authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the escape.

The three juveniles are residents of Gurugram, Nuh and Hisar districts. After receiving information about the escape, police and Crime Branch teams began searching for them. Teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts, while CCTV footage is being examined to trace their movements and identify the route they took after fleeing the facility.

Advertisement

Inspector Mahabir Singh, SHO of NIT police station, said, “A complaint has been received from the juvenile correction home. The police are working to trace the trio’s movements and the direction in which they fled by analysing CCTV footage. An investigation is also being conducted into how the window was dislodged so easily and why security personnel were not present at the time of the incident.”