3 kanwariyas killed, 7 injured in road mishap near Chidana village in Sonepat

Panipat, July 14

Three kanwariyas were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a mishap near Chidana village of Gohana in Sonepat district.

The deceased were identified as Sajjan (33), Praveen (37) and Kapil(27) of Surehati village of Mahendergarh district.

While three of the injured were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, others were admitted to the PGIMS, Khanpur Kalan.

The kanwariyas were on their way to their village after taking 'Ganga jal' from Haridwar. As they reached near Chidana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway late on Thursday night, a truck hit their pickup from the rear side.

Police reached the spot and a probe is under way.

