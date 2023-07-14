3 kanwariyas killed, 7 injured in road mishap near Chidana village in Sonepat

Panipat, July 14
Three kanwariyas were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a mishap near Chidana village of Gohana in Sonepat district.
The deceased were identified as Sajjan (33), Praveen (37) and Kapil(27) of Surehati village of Mahendergarh district.
While three of the injured were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, others were admitted to the PGIMS, Khanpur Kalan.
The kanwariyas were on their way to their village after taking 'Ganga jal' from Haridwar. As they reached near Chidana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway late on Thursday night, a truck hit their pickup from the rear side.
Police reached the spot and a probe is under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad
A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...
ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF
Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...
Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday
In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...
Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route
Parwanoo-Dharampur road is open through a single lane where ...