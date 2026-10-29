3 Karnal cops honoured for saving woman from drowning

Three police personnel deployed on Dial 112 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV-429) have been honoured by Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel on Thursday for their prompt response and exemplary public service after rescuing a woman who was drowning in the Western Yamuna Canal on Kaithal road recently.

The police personnel—ESI Dilbag Singh, SPO Krishan Kumar and SPO Pawan Kumar—were honoured with commendation certificates and cash rewards in recognition of their courage, dedication to duty and humanitarian approach.

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The incident took place on the morning of October 23, when information was received about a woman drowning in the canal. Acting swiftly, the ERV-429 team, led by vehicle in-charge ESI Dilbag Singh, immediately initiated rescue efforts.

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They managed to bring the woman safely out of the canal and rushed her to a hospital for medical treatment. Their timely intervention ensured that she received the necessary assistance during emergency.

Recognising the team’s prompt action and commitment to public service, SP Goel said that they had shown a commitment to public service and saved the life of a woman, for which they had been honoured. “The honour aims at boosting the morale of the police personnel and encourage others to demonstrate similar dedication, discipline and responsibility while performing their duties,” SP Goel added.

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He said devotion to duty, discipline, swift action and courteous behaviour towards the public were essential pillars of effective policing. He emphasised that the police personnel must respond promptly during emergencies and keep the safety and assistance of citizens as their highest priority.