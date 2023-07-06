3 kids among 4 killed in mishap

Gurugram, July 5
Four persons, including three children, were killed when a speeding mini-truck rammed into a parked car from behind on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Chowk. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the car had stopped on the roadside to replace a punctured tyre, the police said.
A minor girl, Yashika, had a narrow escape. The driver of the mini-truck fled the spot.
The victims were on their way to Baba Mohan Ram Temple in Bhiwadi. All the injured were rushed to hospital where a woman and three children died while four others are undergoing treatment.
The deceased were identified as Satakshi (26), Prisha (2), Vidansh (6 months) and Pari (9 months), all residents of Ghaziabad. A complaint was filed by Umesh Pal. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...