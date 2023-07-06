3 kids among 4 killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 5

Four persons, including three children, were killed when a speeding mini-truck rammed into a parked car from behind on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Chowk. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the car had stopped on the roadside to replace a punctured tyre, the police said.

A minor girl, Yashika, had a narrow escape. The driver of the mini-truck fled the spot.

The victims were on their way to Baba Mohan Ram Temple in Bhiwadi. All the injured were rushed to hospital where a woman and three children died while four others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Satakshi (26), Prisha (2), Vidansh (6 months) and Pari (9 months), all residents of Ghaziabad. A complaint was filed by Umesh Pal. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver.