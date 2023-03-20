3 kids die after man poisons them, wife

Tribune News Service

Rewari, March 19

A middle-aged man reportedly consumed some poisonous substance after administering the same to his wife and three children, aged between 12 and 16, at Garhi village near here last night.

The children, identified as Anisha, Nisha and Hitesh, died while the condition of their parents, Laxman and Rekha, remained critical till the filing of this report.

Some property dispute in the family was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The Kasola police have booked a case against Laxman’s brother Bhup Singh and his two sons under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of Rekha’s brother Satpal Singh.

The incident came to light when their neighbours reached Laxman’s house on hearing the sound of a blast. All five were lying unconscious in a room of the house, while the children had suffered burn injuries that might have been due to a blast in an LPG cylinder.

They were rushed to hospital, where the children were declared brought dead, said sources.

Manoj, SHO, Kasola police station, said investigation was on after the registration of a case in the matter. “As per the complaint, Laxman had a dispute with his brother over a plot, making him stressed,” he added.