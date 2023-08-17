3 kids die under mysterious circumstances

Rohtak, August 16
Three girls aged below eight years died under mysterious circumstances in Baland village here under the Shivaji Colony police station on Wednesday.
Four others, including two women and two children, were admitted to a private hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. The reason behind the incident is yet to be known.
SHO Deshraj could not be contacted for a comment. No case had been filed till the filing of this report.
