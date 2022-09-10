3 killed, 1 hurt in road accident

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Sharifgarh village in Shahabad last night. The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh, his son Samar and daughter Tanya, while the injured was identified as his nephew Kirat, all residents of Shahabad. The victims were on their way to Dhantori village after paying obeisance at Markanda temple. Nardev Singh stated that a truck hit the motorcycle. A case has been registered against an unidentified truck driver. After the accident, the truck driver managed to flee the spot. The injured were rushed to CHC Shahabad and were later referred to LNJP hospital in Kurukshetra where Jaswinder, Tanya and Samar were declared brought dead. Kirat was discharged after first aid. TNS

EDC payment scheme extended

Kurukshetra: In a relief to builders, the Haryana Government has extended the one-time settlement scheme, “Samadhan Se Vikas-2021,” till February 15, 2023, for the recovery of long-pending external development charges (EDCs). “As per the present provisions, the outstanding dues can be covered by paying 100 per cent principal amount plus 25 per cent of the outstanding interest and penal interest. Now the outstanding interest plus penal interest payment will be increased by 1 per cent every month,” an order issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) said. TNS

Tributes paid to Vikram Batra

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, on his birth anniversary. "Indomitable courage and the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland will always be remembered and the country will always be proud of him," said the CM.