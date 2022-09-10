3 killed, 1 injured in 2 accidents

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

Three persons were killed and one was injured in two accidents on Thursday night.

One of the accidents took place on the Karnal-Indri highway near Ramba village where two persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a tractor trailer hit a car headed towards Yamunanagar. The deceased have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Ballah and his friend Vikram, a resident of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. The injured was identified as Vikas and is hospitalised.

Sadar police have registered a case in this regard. In another incident, around 55-year-old farmer, identified as Balwan of Sheikhpura Sohana village, who actively participated in farmers’ agitation and was associated with BKU, was killed when an unknown vehicle hit his bike near Namaste Chowk.

#karnal #paonta sahib