3 killed, 1 injured in ambulance-trailer collision near Pelpa turn in Jhajjar

Three persons, including an elderly couple and an ambulance driver, were killed and another person was seriously injured after an ambulance collided with a trailer near Pelpa turn on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, 58, Som Prakash, 59, residents of the Kachha Beri Road area, and ambulance driver Pankaj, 32. Another family member, who was travelling with the couple, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The accident took place in the evening when Lakshmi, accompanied by her husband and another family member, was returning home to Jhajjar from Gurugram after undergoing medical treatment. When they reached near Pelpa turn, the ambulance collided with the trailer.

Advertisement

The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged. All three victims died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and initiated the necessary legal proceedings.

Advertisement

The exact cause of the accident is being ascertained.