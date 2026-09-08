3 killed, 15 injured as devotees’ vehicle collides with truck on KMP Expressway in Haryana

Three devotees, including two women, were killed and around 15 others, including women and children, injured in a major road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Mandothi village on Tuesday morning. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, with the condition of some reportedly critical.

The accident occurred when a pickup vehicle carrying devotees collided with a truck, triggering panic and chaos at the spot. Passers-by and police personnel rescued the injured from the ill-fated vehicle and rushed them to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh. Some of the critically injured were later referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

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According to preliminary information, the devotees were from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. They had travelled in the pickup vehicle to visit Gogamedi Dham in Rajasthan. The group was returning home after paying obeisance at the shrine when the accident occurred near Mandothi village.

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Rajesh, one of the injured, said the pickup was travelling at a slow speed when the truck hit it from behind. The truck driver allegedly fled the spot after the collision.

Police teams reached the accident site soon after receiving information and launched rescue operations. The damaged vehicle was subsequently removed from the expressway, helping restore normal traffic movement on the KMP.

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The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and recording statements of the injured and other witnesses.