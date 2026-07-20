3 killed, 3 injured in road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot and three others, including a woman, sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh district in the early hours of Monday. The injured were admitted to Nalhar Medical College. An FIR has been registered at the Nagina police station.

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According to police, the accident occurred near Banarsi village, within the jurisdiction of the Nagina police station, around 3 am on Monday. Illegal parking was once again cited as the cause. A Maruti Fronx car travelling from Jaipur to Nainital collided with a vehicle that was parked illegally on the expressway. There were six persons in the car. The deceased were identified as Ramkishan, 37, a resident of Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur; Avinash Meena, 29; and Anita Sharma, 50, both residents of Jaipur. The injured were identified as Usha, her husband Bhoore Singh, and Nanhe Ram, all residents of Jaipur. Bhoore Singh was driving the car at the time of the accident.

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“The occupants were involved in network marketing and were going for a meeting in Nainital when the accident occurred on the expressway. Three of them were killed. We handed over the bodies to their families after the postmortem examination. A further probe is underway,” said Sub-Inspector Ved Parkash, the investigating officer.