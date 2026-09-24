3 killed as two motorcycles collide head-on on Narnaund-Mirchpur road in Hansi

Three persons were killed when two motorcycles collided head-on on the Narnaund-Mirchpur road in Hansi district last night.

The police said the impact was so severe that both motorcycles were badly damaged and the riders were thrown several metres onto the road. The accident took place near a poultry farm when the three youths were returning home after work late in the evening.

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The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar (32) of Ital village, Kapil (30) of Kheri Jalab village and Mohit of Kheri Lochab village. Kapil and Mohit were travelling together on one motorcycle from Jind towards their village, while Vijay was riding towards Ital on his motorcycle.

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People from the surrounding area gathered at the spot after the accident and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and took the three youths to the government hospital in Hansi, where doctors declared them dead.