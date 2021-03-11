3 killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 14

Three persons including a minor were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Jandli flyover on national highway, late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Pal (26), Vansh (16), and Ankit Yadav (22), residents of Lal Kurti area of Ambala Cantonment. Vansh was a student of Class 11, while the other two worked at a shop. Pankaj also used to collect blood samples for testing.

Sorabh Pal, brother of Pankaj, stated that on Saturday, around 9:30 pm, Pankaj along with his two friends went to collect a blood sample from Manav Chowk. At 10:40 pm, they got the information about the accident and that all three of them have been rushed to the Civil Hospital. “On reaching the hospital we came to know that three of them succumbed to injuries”, added Sorabh. A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station against the unidentified person today.

SHO, Baldev Nagar, Gaurav said, “After the portmortem, the dead bodies were handed over to the families. We are examining CCTV footage to trace the vehicle that hit.”

Later in the day, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, met the family members of the deceased and announced an assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the families of the deceased. The minister said it was a heart-wrenching incident and he will offer all the possible help to the families of the victims.