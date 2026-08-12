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Home / Haryana / 3 killed, including 2 brothers, as tractor-trolley overturns near Behlolpur village

3 killed, including 2 brothers, as tractor-trolley overturns near Behlolpur village

The vehicle reportedly lost control near a culvert over a drain near the village, and overturned in paddy fields

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:30 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The incident took place at around 7am when six persons were travelling towards Behlolpur village. Tribune photo
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In a tragic road accident, three persons, including two brothers were killed and two others were injured as a tractor-trolley they were travelling in allegedly overturned near Behlolpur village on Wednesday morning.

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The deceased have been identified as Abrar (28), his younger brother Khalid (24) and their uncle Fazru, 51, all residents of Sohjani Umarpur village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, while Abrar’s brother Arshad along with Irfan received injuries, said ASI Karambir, Investigating Officer (IO).

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“We have registered a case against the driver of tractor Noshad and started an investigation. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination,” he added.

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According to the police, the incident took place at around 7am when six persons were travelling towards Behlolpur village to collect and load dry fodder. The vehicle reportedly lost control near a culvert over a drain near the village, and overturned in paddy fields.

At the time of the accident, Abrar, Khalid and Fazru were reportedly sleeping in the trolley. The trolley was empty and had plastic sheets placed inside it, on which the three men were lying. When the trolley overturned, all three got trapped under it.

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The information about the accident was given to local residents and the police, following which rescue efforts were initiated. They were rushed to hospital, where the three were declared dead.

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