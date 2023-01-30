3 killed, seven hurt as 2 vehicles collide

Tribune News Service

Rewari, January 29

Three persons were killed and seven injured when the Eco van they were travelling in collided head-on with an Accent car near the Gujjarwas toll plaza under the Kosli sub-division late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Naresh and Pawan of Ratanthal village (Rewari) and Parveen of Jhajjar, while the injured, Sachin, Himanshu, Anil, Kritika, Puneet, Mayanak and Vikram, of Rattanthal were admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The mishap took place when the occupants of the van were returning to Ratanthal from Kanina town after attending a marriage. The police lodged a case in this regard, while the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem.

#Rewari