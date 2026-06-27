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Home / Haryana / 3 killed, two injured as speeding canter overturns onto car in Jind

3 killed, two injured as speeding canter overturns onto car in Jind

The victims had stopped to inspect damage after their car hit stray cattle; 2 women admitted to PGIMS Rohtak

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:38 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Canter overturns after hitting parked car. Tribune photo
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Three people, including a woman, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding canter overturned onto a car parked along the roadside on the NH-152D Highway near Lajwana village in Jind district on Saturday morning.

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According to information, the victims were travelling from Karnal to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan on a pilgrimage.

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Their car reportedly collided with stray cattle, following which they stopped along the roadside as its bumper had been damaged.

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Meanwhile, a speeding canter coming from behind rammed into the car and then overturned onto the occupants, who were standing beside the vehicle inspecting the damage caused by the collision with the stray cattle.

The police said the three persons who died on the spot were identified as Dharampal (43), Raj Kumar (50) and Sweety (40), all residents of Karnal.

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Two women, Neetu (40) and Ritu (40), sustained serious injuries in the mishap and were rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and shifted the victims to the Civil Hospital in Jind.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.

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