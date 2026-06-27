3 killed, two injured as speeding canter overturns onto car in Jind

Three people, including a woman, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding canter overturned onto a car parked along the roadside on the NH-152D Highway near Lajwana village in Jind district on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

According to information, the victims were travelling from Karnal to the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan on a pilgrimage.

Advertisement

Their car reportedly collided with stray cattle, following which they stopped along the roadside as its bumper had been damaged.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a speeding canter coming from behind rammed into the car and then overturned onto the occupants, who were standing beside the vehicle inspecting the damage caused by the collision with the stray cattle.

The police said the three persons who died on the spot were identified as Dharampal (43), Raj Kumar (50) and Sweety (40), all residents of Karnal.

Advertisement

Two women, Neetu (40) and Ritu (40), sustained serious injuries in the mishap and were rushed to PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and shifted the victims to the Civil Hospital in Jind.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.