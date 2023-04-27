3 labourers hurt in roof collapse at govt school

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 26

Three labourers suffered injuries while pulling down a condemned room in Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Rampur Sarsehri village on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as Bhushan, Om Prakash, and Jaswant, all residents of Ambala. The incident took place around 1.40 pm, following which the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment for treatment.

Om Prakash said they were loading debris in a tractor-trailer when a portion of the roof collapsed.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Sehgal said while Jaswant and Om Prakash sustained minor injuries, Bhushan suffered spinal injuries. A CT scan and other tests have been performed and reports are awaited. All three are stable, he added.

The school principal, Parveen Sharma, said, “The condemned rooms in the school were being pulled down when the incident happened. The bricks were removed, and only iron bars were left when the roof collapsed. Soon after the incident, the injured were taken to the hospital.”