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Home / Haryana / 3 labourers killed, 9 injured in accident on KMP Expressway in Sonepat     

3 labourers killed, 9 injured in accident on KMP Expressway in Sonepat     

The accident occurs on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Kharkhoda area

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Three labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed while nine others were injured when the van they were travelling in was hit by a vehicle in Haryana's Sonepat on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Kharkhoda area, they said, adding that the van, carrying the labourers from Uttar Pradesh, was on its way to Beri in Jhajjar when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

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“Three labourers died in the incident while the injured, some of whom sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to hospital," said Inspector Anil, SHO of Kharkhoda police station.

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