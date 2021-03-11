Rs 3 lakh looted from bank at gunpoint

Karnal, May 12
A day after uprooting an ATM machine from Karnal city, two or three robbers looted around Rs 3 lakh from employees of Canara Bank at gunpoint in Upli village of Gharaunda block.
As per information, the bank is being run from a residential building. Two miscreants entered the bank with weapons and made employees hostage to at gunpoint. They escaped with Rs 3.16 lakh with their accomplice who was waiting outside. The police are investigating the case and looking at the CCTV footage.
