3 liquor shops sealed, 2 contractors held in Gurugram village

Gurugram, December 15
An illegal liquor manufacturing unit, being run from a farmhouse at Sehrawan village near Manesar, was busted after the Rewari police caught a truck transporting the liquor.
The police seized the truck and arrested three accused, including the driver, who allegedly revealed that they were taking the liquor to Rajasthan. They had already supplied it in Gurugram, Manesar and Sohna.
Following interrogation, the CIA team arrested three more persons, including two liquor contractors, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Prashant.
After the matter came to the notice of the Gurugram Excise Department, it sealed three liquor vends located at Sohna, Manesar and Sohna Chowk, Gurugram. The accused are in five-day police remand.
SI Vinod Kumar of CIA, Rewari, said they seized illegal liquor, empty bottles and boxes, and holograms from the truck. “A total of 306 boxes of liquor in the name of ‘Mota Orange-Desi’ and ‘Old Monk’ rum were seized from the truck. Samples had been collected and sent to a lab,” said the investigating officer, SI Vinod Tyagi.
