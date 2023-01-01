3-member committee to probe complaint by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal has formed a three-member panel headed by Rohtak Range IG ADGP Mamta Singh to probe a complaint of Sports Minister Sandeep Singh regarding alleged baseless allegations made against him.

The matter pertains to attempt to rape allegations made by a junior athletics coach against Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.

Not aware of plaint before ut police I am not aware what complaint has been filed before Chandigarh Police. I have just got the order (DGP’s order). Let us first go through the issue. Mamta Singh, IGP, Rohtak range

Based on the complaint received from the minister, the DGP has formed an inquiry committee under the leadership of Mamta Singh. Panchkula DCP Sumer Partap Singh and Panchkula ACP Raj Kumar Kaushik have also been included in the committee.

“The committee shall conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter immediately and submit its report to this office at the earliest,” read the DGP’s order.

The DGP’s order was issued on December 29, the day the woman coach held a press conference levelling allegations against the minister. The press conference was held at the Indian National Lok Dal’s office. On the same day, Sandeep Singh also addressed the media dismissing the allegations.

On December 30, the woman coach filed a police complaint of the attempt to rape against the minister. According to Chandigarh Police spokesperson DSP Ram Gopal, her complaint has been marked to Station House Officer, Sector 26 police station, for further action.

On the question of whether Haryana Police’s inquiry would be a parallel investigation as the woman coach has already approached the Chandigarh Police, Home Minister Anil Vij replied, “The alleged incident happened in Chandigarh and falls under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Police. I don’t know what the minister has submitted in form of a complaint. In any case, we can conduct the inquiry. The Chandigarh Police may take action as they deem fit. We are only conducting an inquiry.”

When asked the same question, ADGP Mamta Singh said, “I am not even aware what complaint has been filed before Chandigarh Police. I have just got the order (DGP’s order). Let us first go through the issue.”

DGP PK Agrawal couldn’t be contacted for comments.

The complainant claimed that she contacted the Haryana Police but was told that the matter was of Chandigarh and she couldn’t do anything against the minister.