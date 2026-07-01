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Home / Haryana / 3 men killed in road accident in Ambala

3 men killed in road accident in Ambala

It is suspected that the victims were carrying a big log of wood on foot when they were hit by a speeding heavy vehicle

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:29 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Three men were killed after a speeding vehicle hit them on Ambala-Jagadhri road under the jurisdiction of Saha police station on Wednesday.

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The deceased were identified as Rohit, Manish and Sohal.

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They were migrant labouers.

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It is suspected that the victims were carrying a big log of wood on foot when they were hit by a speeding heavy vehicle. After the incident, the accused driver managed to flee with the vehicle. The victims died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, officials from Saha police station reached the spot and the shifted the dead to civil hospital Ambala Cantonment for postmortem.

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SHO Saha police station Karambir said, “The dead bodies were shifted for the postmortem but their relatives are yet to arrive. Once they reach, the postmortem will be conducted. It seems that the vehicle involved in the accident was a canter, however it is yet to be traced. Further investigation in the matter is on.”

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