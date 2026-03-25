3 minors among 4 dead in road mishap

A man and his three minor daughters died in a road mishap near Gaibipur village of Hisar district on Monday night.

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The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar of Dhani Mohabbatpur village, was riding to Parbhuwala village on a motorcycle with his wife and three daughters.

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The motorcycle collided with a vehicle, resulting in serious injuries for the family. They were rushed to a hospital but Mukesh and his three daughters, Neetu (6), Divya (4) and Diksha (2), succumbed to their injuries . His wife Aarti is under treatment at Agroha Medical College.