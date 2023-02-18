3 minors among five dead as school bus collides with auto

Palwal, February 17
As many as five persons, including two men and three minor girls, were killed in a head-on collision between a school bus and an auto-rickshaw near Hoshangabad village this morning. Six others who got injured have been admitted to a hospital.
According to the police, the accident took place on the link road connecting Hosangabad and Rasulpur villages around 7.30 am today, when the bus of a private school rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying eight persons, from the opposite direction. Five passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. The bus driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohar Pal (30), driver Pramod Kumar (25), Anjali (17), Charu (14) and Yashika (7). The injured include Rajkumari, Suman, Deepali, Monika, Mehak and Devi Ram, all members of a family travelling in the auto-rickshaw. They were coming back to their native Sultanpur village after attending a marriage ceremony at Asawata village, it is said.
A case has been registered at the Chandhut police station against the driver of the bus who is yet to be identified, said a police official. He said while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin after the post-mortem, a probe was launched.
Case filed against bus driver
As the driver fled the accident site, nearly 20 students, who were travelling in the school bus, were handed over to their parents by the locals. While the students travelling in the bus escaped unhurt, some of them started crying after the mishap, said the police sources. The bus has been impounded, said an official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner