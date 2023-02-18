3 minors among five dead as school bus collides with auto

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 17

As many as five persons, including two men and three minor girls, were killed in a head-on collision between a school bus and an auto-rickshaw near Hoshangabad village this morning. Six others who got injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw after the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place on the link road connecting Hosangabad and Rasulpur villages around 7.30 am today, when the bus of a private school rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying eight persons, from the opposite direction. Five passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. The bus driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohar Pal (30), driver Pramod Kumar (25), Anjali (17), Charu (14) and Yashika (7). The injured include Rajkumari, Suman, Deepali, Monika, Mehak and Devi Ram, all members of a family travelling in the auto-rickshaw. They were coming back to their native Sultanpur village after attending a marriage ceremony at Asawata village, it is said.

A case has been registered at the Chandhut police station against the driver of the bus who is yet to be identified, said a police official. He said while the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin after the post-mortem, a probe was launched.

Case filed against bus driver

As the driver fled the accident site, nearly 20 students, who were travelling in the school bus, were handed over to their parents by the locals. While the students travelling in the bus escaped unhurt, some of them started crying after the mishap, said the police sources. The bus has been impounded, said an official.