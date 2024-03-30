3 minors held for Rs 97K robbery at post office

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

A team of the Special Cell of Yamunanagar police has apprehended three minors for allegedly committing a robbery at a post office of the district. The three minors allegedly robbed Rs 97,000 after hitting the postmaster of Choli village branch with sticks.

The three boys are drug addicts and they committed the robbery to fulfill their need for drugs

Rajesh Rana, incharge of the Special Cell, said the three boys aged 16-17 years came to the post office of Choli village riding a motorcycle on March 22.

He said they came covering their faces and attacked postmaster Hemant with sticks.

He added that they fled after stealing Rs 97,000 from there. The money belonged to a widow and some senior citizens.

“The three boys are drug addicts and they committed the robbery to fulfill their need for drugs,” said Rajesh Rana, incharge of the Special Cell. He said the juveniles were produced in a court today, where they were sent to an Observation Home in Karnal.

