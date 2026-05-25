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Home / Haryana / 3-month-old baby murdered, body found in Karnal Canal drain, father arrested

3-month-old baby murdered, body found in Karnal Canal drain, father arrested

Anita, mother of the deceased girl, was staying away from her husband due to frequent disputes

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:14 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Karnal Police recover body after long efforts of around four hours on Monday. Photo by Varun Gulati. 
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Karnal police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his three-month-old baby girl, whose body has been recovered from Karan Canal drain, earlier known as Mughal Canal drain, in the city on Monday.

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The deceased has been identified as Divyanshi, while accused as Sonu. The preliminary investigation revealed that the baby girl was killed by her father following a domestic dispute late on Sunday night. The accused allegedly strangled the infant and threw her into the canal, police said.

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Anita, mother of the deceased girl, accused her husband Sonu of murdering their daughter. Acting on the complaint, the Civil Lines police led by SHO Ramlal launched a search operation and recovered the infant’s body from the canal after around four hours.

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As per Anita, she has two children, three-month-old Divyanshi and a three-year-old son. Due to frequent disputes with her husband, she had been staying at her parental home for the past two months.

On the night of the incident, Sonu allegedly arrived at her father's house in an intoxicated condition and started arguing with her. During the altercation, he allegedly snatched baby Divyanshi from Anita’s arms and fled.

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The mother alleged that when Sonu returned after some time, his hands were empty. On being questioned, he allegedly told her that he had thrown the baby into the Mughal Canal drain located behind the vegetable market.

“We have recovered the body after a search operation of nearly four hours and arrested the accused Sonu. The body has been sent for the postmortem. We are investigating the case further after registering the case under the relevant sections of the BNS,” said the SHO Ramlal.

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