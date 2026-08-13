3 more arrested in Hisar dairy operator’s murder, mahapanchayat to block highways tomorrow

Even as police arrested three more persons today in connection with the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu on August 4, a mahapanchayat has decided to go ahead with its plan to block highways at toll plazas for three hours tomorrow and to stage a protest during the unfurling of the national flag by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Independence Day, August 15.

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The police spokesperson said a team has launched a hunt to track down all the accused in the Kundu murder case. So far, seven accused have been arrested. Those arrested today were identified as Bhanu Kumar, a resident of Bass Badshahpur village, Gajender of Bhatla, and Sahil of Singhwa village. Four others were arrested earlier. However, the main accused, Ramesh, son of Chaman Lal Sharma and a neighbour of the victim, is still untraceable. Ten teams of the Hisar police have been dispatched to different parts of the country to locate him.

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A mahapanchayat held yesterday at the mini secretariat had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to police to arrest all the accused. The deadline ends today.

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According to police, the murder stemmed from a dispute with neighbours over the disposal of cow dung. On the morning of August 4, the victim was going out of the locality to dispose of garbage when he was chased by the main accused, Ramesh. Ramesh, along with his aides, allegedly thrashed him brutally with lathis and sharp-edged weapons. The victim’s family reached the spot and admitted him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Family members said the assailants had allegedly assaulted the deceased’s wife about one-and-a-half months ago as well.

A dharna is being held at the mini secretariat by the family and various social organisations, demanding the arrest of all the accused, as some of the assailants managed to escape after the murder.

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Suresh Khoth, a member of the committee at the dharna site, alleged that the main accused, Ramesh, was close to Uchana MLA Devender Atri. MLA Atri, however, said that while the accused belongs to his native village and his family migrated about three decades ago, he has no links with the killers. He demanded that Ramesh be arrested and brought to book as per law for committing a heinous crime.