3 more arrests made in Kaithal double murder case

Kaithal police have arrested three more persons in connection with the double murder case over an old land dispute in Pai village. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep, a resident of village Bahu in Jhajjar district, Ravinder alias Ravi from village Behla in Rewari district, and Sunny, a resident of village Kakaut in Kaithal district. They were arrested on December 22 and were produced in the court on December 23, from where Kuldeep was sent to judicial custody, and remaining two were taken on police remand till December 26. Earlier, Rahul and Vijay, both residents of Pai, had surrendered at Pundri police station on December 20 and they were taken on police remand till December 26, said DSP Gurvinder Singh.

Giving further details, DSP Singh said that as per the complaint of Tejender alias Teji, a resident of Pai, there had been an old land dispute between his family and Chela Ram’s family from the same village for the past 14–15 years. Due to this rivalry, a clash in 2012 resulted in the death of two members of Chela Ram’s family, including Rajbir and Fakir Chand, for which family members of Tejender were convicted. In 2018, they were released on bail by the High Court.

DSP Singh informed that on December 19 at around 9:30 am, Tejender said that his uncle Bhana was killed by four youths riding two motorcycles. The assailants informed them that they had also shot another family member, Rajender, and his body was lying in the fields along Jatedi road, after which they fled the scene. When family members rushed to the spot, Rajender’s scooter was found parked on the road, and his bullet-ridden body was recovered from nearby fields. A murder case was subsequently registered at Pundri police station, said the DSP.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasna directed all crime units, and Pundri police, to ensure the arrest of the accused. With the continuous raids and police pressure, two accused, Rahul and Vijay have surrendered, who were taken on police remand. Based on their information, a team led by inspector Ramesh Chand and sub-inspector Virender Singh arrested three more accused. They revealed that accused Rahul and Kuldeep worked together in a company in Gurugram. Kuldeep frequently visited Rahul’s village Pai.

Around six months back, Rahul hatched a conspiracy to murder the family members of the rival party with Kuldeep and promised him Rs 5 lakh. Kuldeep was directly involved in the murder of Rajender and he took Rs 8,000 from Rahul after the crime and escaped. Ravinder, a friend of Rahul and Kuldeep, helped them procure an illegal weapon from Baghpat in UP.

Accused Sunny, a friend of Rahul and Vijay, arranged illegal cartridges from UP and later helped Rahul and Vijay hide in Pehowa after the incident. Rahul also handed over the illegal pistol used in the crime to Sunny, said DSP.

“Police have recovered two illegal pistols and 11 cartridges have been seized,” he said.