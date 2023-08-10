3 more held in murder case

Karnal, August 9
The Assandh police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old woman of Delhi, who was found dead in a hotel room in Assandh on July 23.
Now, three more accused, identified as Ankit of Rahra village, Aman of Karora village and Sanjeet of Sonepat district, have been arrested, said SHO Manoj Kumar.
