3 nabbed for beating up student of Class X

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 29

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly beating up a Class X student with iron rods and wooden sticks in the Buria town of Yamunanagar.

The accused have been identified as Digvijay Singh, Dev Saini, both residents of Buria town, and Vipul Kamboj of Mali Majra village.

Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the accused were produced before the duty magistrate in the Jagadhri district court. He said the court sent them to one-day police custody.

“An old rivalry is believed to be the reason for the attack,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar.

He said the police was making efforts to arrest two more persons in connection with the case.

He added that all three accused were arrested by a team of CIA-II headed by Rakesh Kumar.

Mohammad Israr of Dayalgarh village told the police that his son Sohail (17) was returning home from his school on December 26 and was hit by a car on the way.

He alleged that after hitting him, the occupants of the car got out of the vehicle and thrashed his son with iron rods and wooden sticks.

The family members of the student and other residents had staged a protest outside the Buria police station, yesterday. Besides, they also blocked a road in the Buria town.