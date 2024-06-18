3 nabbed for duping people of Rs 11.65 cr

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 17

The cyber police have arrested three persons who allegedly duped people of Rs 11.65 crore across the country.

A total of 3,465 complaints were received against the accused, leading to 165 cases being registered across the country. Out of these, 10 cases were registered in Haryana, including three cases at the Cyber Police Station West and Manesar.

The arrested were identified as Sonu of Thanesar in Kurukshetra; Tribhuvan of Dhanbad in Jharkhand; and Naveen Kumar of Telpuri village in Gurugram. They used to commit fraud by calling people and and making them transfer money online.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram