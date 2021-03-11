3 nabbed with 302-gm heroin in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, May 4

The Fatehabad police has arrested three youths and recovered 302 grams of heroin worth about Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

A police spokesman said the arrested accused were identified as Amit Kumar alias Poti of Subhash Nagar, Fatehabad, Akash Kumar, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, and Mukesh alias Dhannu of Majra Road, Ashok Nagar, Fatehabad.The trio had brought the heroin from Delhi and was to be supplied in the Fatehabad area. The police got information that three youths engaged in drug peddling had brought heroin in huge quantities from Delhi and were waiting for someone at a dhaba near Badopal in Fatehabad district on the national highway. The police arrested the trio and interrogated them. A case has been registered.