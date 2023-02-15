3 nabbed with two country-made pistols

Yamunanagar, February 14
A team of the CIA-II of Yamunanagar police arrested three persons with two illegal country-made pistols. The CIA team also seized three live cartridges from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Anshul of Alahar village, Prince of Friends Colony and Akash of Chuna Bhatti Colony.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the accused were on Tuesday produced before separate courts, which sent them to judicial custody.
